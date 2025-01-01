AUSTRALIA DAY CELEBRATION HIGHLIGHTS STRONG TIES BETWEEN PNG AND AUSTRALIA

Papua New Guinea leaders and distinguished guests have gathered to honor the profound friendship between the two nations in commemoration of Australia Day in Lae, Morobe Province.

The event highlighted shared history, enduring contributions, and a collective vision for the future, welcoming Australia’s new Consul-General Mr. Brenton Kanowski to Lae.

Morobe Governor Luther Wenge emphazised the strength of the partnership between Papua New Guinea and Australia.

“Our connection with Australia runs deep, not just in history, but in the everyday lives of our people. From education and health to trade and infrastructure, the contributions of our Australian friends have helped shape Morobe Province into what it is today,” said Governor Wenge.

“In Morobe, we value Australia’s support in our agriculture, mining, and education sectors. We look forward to continuing this partnership to create a prosperous future for both our nations. Let this relationship grow stronger, not just for us but for the generations to come.” He said.

The event began with a moving acknowledgment of the shared sacrifices made during World War II, with a special tribute to the Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels, whose efforts saved countless Australian lives on the Kokoda Trail.

Governor Wenge also highlighted the values that unite the two nations: “Democracy, respect for human rights, and a shared vision for regional stability and prosperity are what bring Papua New Guinea and Australia together as true partners.”

The Governor praised Australia’s continuous assistance, particularly in Morobe Province. Key areas of collaboration include:

• Development of ports and infrastructure to facilitate trade and commerce.

• Investment in education and health services to uplift communities.

• Support for agriculture and mining sectors, critical to the province’s economy.

“Our partnership with Australia is not just a relationship of governments but of people. Australians have worked hand-in-hand with us, from our communities to our industries, building a future that we can all be proud of,” said Governor Wenge.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the partnership: “Let us strengthen this friendship and partnership. Together, we will continue to grow, thrive, and build a brighter future for Papua New Guinea and Australia.”