NSL CEO WARN STAFFS AGAINST ACCEPTING EXTRA PAYMENT FOR FAST SERVICE

By Parker Tambua

Members of Nambawan Super Limited (NSL) were advised by NSL CEO, Paul Sayer to not pay staffs to fast-track their retirement fund.

Sayer appealed to the members to report to him if any of his staff offer fast service in exchange for side payments or bribery.

“Our services are free,” the CEO said.

“Don’t go offering people money to fast-track. A fast track doesn’t exist; it is the same track that everyone is on.

“If any of my staffs say they will do something for you (NSL members) and if you had paid them then let me know because they will be sacked.

“I’m sitting there thinking that we have a really good organisation and unfortunately someone does the wrong thing for some small amount thinking that they will get away and then they lost their job.”

Sayer further appealed to the NSL members not to encourage such practises as there no short-cut system in the organisation.

“Please don’t be offering money to the staffs. We are trying to get rid of that culture, we (NSL) don’t want to be paying if people (NSL members) want to do fast-track.

“To my staffs, you need to do your job because your salaries are paid, get your job done.”

Meanwhile Mr Sayer highlighted that NSL members who are close to retirement, must take the financial literacy training program seriously as it provides superannuation advise and skills needed to safeguard members well-being.

He further said members who are interested in their financial literacy program can visit their website and register online.