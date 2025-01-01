NEW MUKURUMANDA JAIL IN ENGA TO BE OPENED THIS YEAR

After 20 years of not having a proper jail at the Mukurumanda correctional institution they will finally have one this year.

The Mukurumanda Jail facility is set to open later this year after its completion.

Wapenamanda MP and Finance Minister Miki Kaeok expressed concern that, with the rise in law-and-order issues, there is a need for a proper correctional institution to detain and rehabilitate law breakers within the province instead of transferring them to Baisu in Western Highlands Province.

Minister Kaeok highlighted plans to host a residential judge and magistrate in the district to increase the manpower capacity of police with the recruitment of 50 community policing reservists starting this year.

Acting Correctional Service Commissioner Bernard Nepo assured the people of his commitment to ensure the Mukurumanda Correctional Institution is completed and ready to be used.

The timely intervention by the Wapenamanda District Development Authority along with the support from the Enga Provincial Government will see the prison facilities complete for inmates to be processed and rehabilitated in the province.