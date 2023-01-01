ANCOP TO LEAD 2023 GLOBAL WALK

Cry of the Poor (ANCOP) PNG Learning Centre will lead the ANCOP global walk on Sunday 15th October, 2023.

Leading up to this event, BSP Financial Group Limited has come on board to provide vital funds to support under privileged children with no formal education.

The Cry of the Poor (ANCOP) PNG Learning Centre – located at Gerehu Stage 7 – runs learning and nourishment programs for under privileged children below the age of 8 years, with no formal early education.

Cecille Chuacuco, ANCOP POM Fundraising Chairperson, said that through their preschool program, they aim to provide children with a strong foundation upon which to build their future academic and personal success.

“Our program includes a comprehensive curriculum, tailored to the needs of young children, that focuses on developing key skills such as literacy, numeracy, and socialization. In addition, we also provide daily nutritious meals to our students, ensuring that they are receiving the sustenance necessary to support their physical and cognitive growth.”

“This will our first time engaging with corporate companies in PNG, and we are very grateful that BSP is supporting our foundation’s effort,” she added.

Amelia Minnopu BSP Corporate Sponsorship Manager said, “it is our belief that when our communities prosper, our ecosystem thrives, and our customers, stakeholders, shareholders, and businesses remain successful. Our donations reach organizations, charities, community groups and other worthy causes that contribute meaningfully to improving lives. It is our hope that we are able to enrich and empower for the better.”