AMBULANCE SERVICE MOU VITAL

About 60 to 70 thousand residents within six districts of Gulf province will benefit from a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Gulf provincial administration and the St. John Ambulance.

This was affirmed by the Governor for Gulf province, Chris Haiveta following the signing ceremony in Port Moresby today.

The partnership marks the first time an integrated emergency service will be made available in the province to ensure swift and effective medical response.

Under this agreement, the residents of Kerema and the surrounding districts will now have access to immediate assistance by calling the St. John Ambulance response service through simply dialing 111

CEO for St. John Ambulance, Matt Cannon, gave assurance that his highly trained and dedicated team looks forward to working alongside the Gulf Provincial Administration and the Gulf Provincial Health Authority.

Sharing his gratitude for the initiative, the Member for Kerema Open, Thomas Opa expressed that a challenge for Kerema was accessing reliable and efficient emergency medical assistance hence; this signifies improvement in the district as well as the province.

The partnership is a collaborative effort from the Gulf Provincial Administration, the Gulf Health Authority and the St. John Ambulance.

The Gulf Provincial Administration affirms that there will be an Ambulance Station constructed in Kerema District to further enhance the provision of this vital service.