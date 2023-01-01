AIC RELEASED REPORT ON THE 2022 CESSNA 208 – TWIN OTTER INCIDENT AT KAGAMUGA AIRPORT

The Accident Investigation Commission (AIC) released a report yesterday following up on the Cessna 208 – Twin Otter aircrafts incident that took place in August last year at the Kagamuga Airport in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands Province.

Cessna 208 aircraft registered P2-MEW was operated by MAF PNG Limited and the Twin Otter aircraft registered P2-KSI was operated by Hevilift PNG Limited.

The two aircrafts came into close proximity as the Cessna was departing on runway 12 while P2-KSI approached to land on the opposite direction runway 30, endangering 13 passengers and two crew members on the Twin Otter and one crew onboard the Cessna.

AIC findings concluded in the Final Report that the crew of KSI did not comply with the operator’s Standard Visual Circuit Procedures with respect to speeds on the downwind and base legs of the circuit and the base leg profile to be flown, thereby reducing the margin of distance between the Twin Otter and the departing Cessna.

The serious incident occurred when the Twin Otter came into close proximity with the Cessna as a result of the Twin Otter continuing on a curved base leg of the circuit approach at a higher speed than approved by the operator’s procedures.

Recalling the incident was Acting Board Chairman of the PNG Accident Investigation Commission (AIC), Captain Aria Bouraga MBE, who mentioned the incident took place on the 26th of August 2022, at about 08:25 local time (22:25 UTC).

“The AIC was notified of the accident four days after the occurrence and immediately commenced an investigation in accordance with its mandate under the Civil Aviation Act 2000 and pursuant to ICAO Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.” Captain Bouraga reiterated.

AIC made safety recommendations in relation to the notification of aviation accidents and incidents as required in Section 60 and 62 of the Civil Aviation Act.

The Final Report of the investigation can be found on AIC’s website: www.aic.gov.pg