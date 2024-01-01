MANY BURIED DURING MASSIVE LANDSLIDE IN ENGA PROVINCE

Pictured: the devastating effects of the landslide at Kaokalam village in Maip Mulitaka LLG, Paiela-Pogera District, of Enga Province. (Supplied Image)

By Mortimer Yangharry

More than 300 people are reportedly to have been buried alive at Kaokalam village in the Maip Mulitaka LLG of the Paiela-Pogera Open Electorate in Enga Province when part of Mt Mungalo collapsed following a 4.5 magnitude earth quake early yesterday morning.

Former Maip-Mulitaka LLG President Geman Yandam confirmed that about 300 homes were covered by the landslide early in the morning at around 3am when the villagers were fast asleep when this natural phenomenon swept over Kaokalam village burying homes, food gardens, 5 vehicles and more than 10 trade stores.

In an exclusive interview, Wanepop Catholic Priest Fr. Steven Yange who visited the affected village confirmed that 4 dead bodies have been discovered from underneath the landslide as local communities assist in the search for dead bodies with support provided by the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and and police personnel on the ground.

Fr. Yange highlighted that the Kapil clan has lost half of its population with reports of men, women and children all covered up by the landslide.

He mentioned that parts of the Ipan, Mulapin and Monain clans were also covered by the landslide as search for the dead bodies continues.

He revealed that heavy machinery is needed to clear the landslide to quickly recover the dead bodies.

Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem passed his sympathy and condolences to the families of those buried alive and appealed to the National Government for immediate assistance as the people are without an MP after their leader late Maso Karipe passed away earlier this year.

The MP appealed to the Maip-Mulitaka LLG people for their cooperation to work together in retrieving the dead bodies.

It is likely that waterborn diseases will be very high with food and water shortages, homelessness, and social disorders are issues that need to be addressed immediately by authorities and those with helping hands as the people go through this difficult time.

The only road that leads to the giant Porgera mine has been cut off, of which no doubt will greatly affect the normal operations of the Pogera gold mine.