AITAPE-LUMI DISTRICT COURT CURRENTLY WITHOUT A MAGISTRATE

Picture: A gathering of Aitape-Lumi locals for a law and order briefing recently. (Supplied Image)

By Alice Osii

Aitape police station commander Senior Sergeant Rodney Malken, is currently urging the people of Aitape Lumi to not commit any law breaking offence as Aitape-Lumi District court is currently without a magistrate.

Sergeant Malken told the people that Aitape police station is currently giving bails to offenders as there is no magistrate to preside on cases.

“We currently do not have a magistrate as our senior magistrate Mr. Malcolm Samala is retired and will be leaving us shortly, “he said.

Malken said he understands that giving bails to offenders will only add frustration to the victims. This poses the risk of leading to another major issue of retaliation which will be quite difficult for his officers to handle.

Malken said all cases in Aitape and Lumi will be heard by the District court in Vanimo and offenders will have to be transported to Vanimo. He said this is another obstacle for the police as they lack proper resources.

The Station Commander added that Aitape police has a police boat but it is a problem as the current price hike and low supply of petrol has affected everyone who uses outboard motors for transport.

He apologized that the victims who wanted justice will have to dig into their own pockets to assist the police in transporting the prisoners to Vanimo for court hearings.