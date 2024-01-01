DPM SAYS PNG CAN LEARN FROM INDONESIA

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso and the PNG delegation in a meeting with PT Indonesia management after touring the project.

Deputy Prime Minister. John Rosso stated that Papua New Guinea can greatly benefit from Indonesia’s expertise in utilising natural resources.

He made this remarks after leading PNG delegation to the PT Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park, which employs 80,000 people, in August 21, 2024.

“It has been a very eye-opening experience for us. As you are well aware, my country has a lot of natural resources and a lot of opportunities. We are seeking strategic partners who can collaborate with us not only in developing our resources but also in advancing downstream processing and value addition. Our goal is to create more jobs and enhance the value of our exports by moving beyond the mere export of raw materials,” DPM Rosso said during a meeting with PT Indonesia management after touring the project.

DPM Rosso extended a personal invitation to PT Indonesia to visit PNG.

“You have my personal invitation to come and visit my country. I will be glad to take you around, as well as Minister Maru and Minister Sawang, we can look at opportunities we might derive from the Indonesia experience,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Indonesian Government, led by President Widodo and Indonesia’s Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordinating Minister, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, for encouraging PNG to pursue downstream processing initiatives.