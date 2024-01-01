AIR NIUGINI’S BOEING 737 RESUME FLIGHTS TO MELANESIAN COUNTRIES

Pictured is the Air Niugini Boeing 737 Aircraft. PICTURE SUPPLIED

Air Niugini’s Boeing 737 aircraft will resume flights to Port Vila in Vanuatu from August 3rd.

Air Niugini’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gary Seddon said that, this would provide an opportunity to reconnect businesses in the two Melanesian countries and also introduce seamless flight connections between Vanuatu /Asia and Vanuatu and Cairns via Port Moresby gateway.

He said that the flight re-connects PNG, Vanuatu and the various sectors including businesses, cultural, sports, government and families.

Generally, it promotes understanding, partnership and ideals of the Melanesian countries.

“In addition, the flight also provides excellent connections between Vanuatu/Manila, Vanuatu/Hong Kong and Vanuatu/Cairns, Australia.” Mr. Seddon said.

He said that Air Niugini previously operated to Port Vila until 2020 when operations were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vanuatu and PNG form part of the Melanesian countries, the others included Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

Air Niugini also operates a weekly flight to Fiji and five flights per week to the Solomon Islands.

According to Air Nuigini it is a weekly service that departs Port Moresby at 09:45am every Saturday to Port Vila via Honiara in the Solomon Islands.

The return flight departs Port Vila the following day, Sunday at 08:30am also via Honiara, Solomon Islands.