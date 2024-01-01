Picture: Executives of the 2024 Cost Guide PNG Limited Wabag Rugby Football League after their meeting to start the WRFL Proper Season earlier this week outside Ipatas Centre. Supplied Picture

The Wabag Rugby Football League (WRFL) Competition will kick start its Proper Season games next weekend after successfully completing all their off season matches as scheduled.



WRFL General Secretary Mr. Gabriel Panda announced the exclusive sponsorship package of K100,000 by Cost Guide (PNG) Limited, a nationally owned civil and building construction company based in Wabag who has come on board to ensure the WRFL Proper Season is executed accordingly as planned

“Proper Season Games will be scheduled to commence on Saturday 28th – Sunday 29th July,” Mr. Panda said.

He notified interested clubs to seek clarification from the WRFL management to register and affiliate their teams accordingly.

Mr. Panda clarified that necessary affiliation forms have been given out to interested clubs and urged new interest teams to see him as soon as possible.



“So far we have four (4) clubs that have already been registered (meaning they have paid in their registration fees and are working on the requirements that are to be met by a club to participate in the Proper Season Games 2024.” Mr. Panda said.



He said that the Cost Guide PNG Limited Wabag Football League Competition will hosts its games every weekend at the Mommers Oval in Wabag Town.



