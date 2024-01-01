GOVERNMENT TO FOCUS ON LNG GAS PROJECTS, SAYS MARAPE

By Meninta Yopolo

The Marape-Rosso Government will focus on the gas projects including Papua LNG, P’nyang LNG and Pasca Gas Condensate.

Prime Minister James Marape revealed this at the commemoration of PNG LNGs 10th year Anniversary in Port Moresby.

He said that the country was in a deep water at various stages of these projects. As far as the agreements and developments were concerned there is no stopping or turning back.

He said that the government looked forward to substantial concrete progress and project agreement closures that would progress to final investment decision and Project Development.

Mr. Marape said that the next wave of responsible investments for the country would be the five big projects that the government had worked on for the last 4 years.

These projects are labelled as PPPPW and they are as follows,

Papua LNG,

Porgera Gold Mine,

P’nyang LNG,

Pasca Gas Condensate and

Wafi-Golpu mining project.

The Angore Pipeline Tie-In Project is a major investment currently underway in PNG.

Agogo Production Facility Tie-In Project is a multi-million Kina endeavour involving ExxonMobil, Santos and co-venture partner’s that promises to unlock 1 TCF natural gas resources in 2028.

Prime Minister said that, while the past projects are honored, it is now time for new projects. The inputs of the next wave of responsible investments would moved the economy from K113 billion International Monetary fund to K200 billion targeted for K2029.