The Agriculture and Livestock Minister made commitments to rebuild the cocoa industry and assist farmers in terms of nurseries and distribution of seedlings.

Minister, John Simon, says he will make sure that the Cocoa Board works with plantation owners and farmers to improve cocoa production.

The Minister committed K500 thousand kina towards this program.

Minister Simon was on Karkar Island over the weekend at the invitation of Sumkar MP, Chris Nangoi. They visited a number of cocoa plantations.

The Minister also held discussions with plantation owners as well as farmers on issues they are faced with cocoa and copra farming and production.

The Minister visited Kulkul plantation owned by Biabi Enterprise where he was given a tour of the cocoa processing fermentary and nursery.

He says Karkar has a lot of good lands that can be utilized to grow cocoa and it is important that as a department they need to start rebuilding the industry.

He is also planning to talk with plantation owners to give the land back to the landowners and plantation workers so people can take ownership and work on the land to supply buyers.

Sumkar MP and CS Minister, Chris Nangoi, acknowledged the commitment made by the Agriculture Minister to support the sector in his electorate and improve the lives of his people.