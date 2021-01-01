Active city development program invests in early childhood development

By Alu Aluvula

Early Childhood education forms the foundation for children’s development into the future.

Many parents and guardians start their kids at kindergarten whilst the poor ones cannot afford it. The gap between the haves and don’t haves has widened when the latter still seeks for enough finance to enroll their school-ready kiddies. These kids wait forever and worse still, they are forced to skip their foundational grades when age catches up.

To bridge this gap, Active City Development Program’s Fazilah Bazari created Pilai Program which was launched in January this year. The program is ACDP’s social obligation to the communities in the city and Motu Koitabu villages. The South Side Fitness Centre serves as learning and training centre for the kids.

The Pikinini Pilai initiative ended the year on December 08, with great success.

Key Stakeholders, sponsors, political leaders, parents and guardians converged at the South Side Fitness Centre for the year closing ceremony.

The initiative was hailed as a successful life changing experience for the kids’ better future.

Creator and founder of Pikinini Pilai and Director of ACDP, Fazilah Bazari said it was the first Christmas celebration and closure of the program.

“We are proud to be working with children. We have reached out to more than 120 children this year,” said Ms Bazari.

“These children have learnt faster being here than if they had not signed up. They have learnt through the recreation and play sessions to be clean, healthy, hygienic and have also adapted a nutritious diet” she added.

The children, who have involved in the program, are aged between 6-13 years.

“We also rescue children who are subjected to Gender-based Violence, who have become orphans, and delinquent,” said Bazari.

She was confident that in 2022 and beyond, more still needs to be done for the children in the city.

Bazari also paid tribute to all five teachers trained by the ACDP and who were also currently working in schools, churches, settlements and in other active city programs.

She said it was their commitment, time and effort that contributed to much of the success for the program this year.

According to Ms Bazari, the children are also always provided a very healthy meal every session from CPL and greatly thanked Chairman Sir Mahesh Patel for the nutritious food they always provide.

Speaking during the occasion, ACDP’s circus teacher, Nadya Evi, 19, said she was already a teacher beaming with confidence.

“I am actually a school drop-out from grade five (5). I was only eight (8) years old. Sadly, my mum had cancer and so I had to leave school, ” said Ms Evi.

She then found out about the Active City programs through her brother Graham who was already a teacher within the program.

“He is a dance performer and I always wanted to become part of the Active City program and begged him to take me in and so he did and here I am,” she added.

The program has since taken her leaps and bounds.

“I did not think that I would be able to stand up here and speak publically to testify what the program has done for me, especially before people like the NCD Governor and other important guests who are here today,” said Evi.

To be teaching at the fitness center and in other schools has changed and transformed her life.

“The program is really good for kids and it enables them to step out of their comfort zones to become who we really are!” said an elated Evi.

Simon Yanis, who was also present, added that children are the foundation of this country. Yanis is the Director-General for the National Office for Child and Family Services.

“You (ACDP) are involved in a very important business of molding and shaping our children today to be good leaders of this nation tomorrow, and especially the less fortunate are given a second chance here,” said Mr Yanis.

NCD Governor Hon Powes Parkop said that the critical part of any person’s live is at this early age 1-5 years and 6-13 years. “That’s the crucial time to be teaching children good values and ACDP is doing this well,” said Mr Parkop.

NCDC Deputy City Manager for Corporate Services, Ms Patricia Solon said the commission would continue to support the ACDP programs in 2022 and beyond as this was the way forward in building a better future generation.

Sports Manager Mr Kila Dick also reiterated this commitment.

“It’s an exciting time for everyone here today and for NCDC too. Governor Parkop has played a major role in human development during his tenure so far as Governor. This is the foundation for any journey moving forward in making Port Moresby an Amazing City,” said Mr Dick.

Article 31 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child says that a child has the right to rest and leisure, to engage in play and recreational activities and to freely participate in cultural life and the arts.

This must be respected, encouraged and promoted by the state in which the ACDP, NCDC, CPL, Justice Department, National Office for Child and Family Services, Pikinini Watch PNG, Save the Children PNG, UNICEF and the Office of the NCD Governor have all become partners of.

A total of 96 classes were taught this year, every Monday and Wednesday afternoon from 3-5pm.

Children this year who attended the program, come from Koki, Badili, Two Mile, Talai, Gorobe, Sabama and Konedobu.

Five teachers were assigned to teach the children Yoga, Kick Boxing, Dance and Circus skills with extra activities being sports, ice breaking games, communication, discipline, respect, taking responsibility, cleanliness and hygiene.

The event was concluded with Governor Parkop cutting a Christmas cake along with all the children to share before parting for the festive season break.

The Pilai Program is looking forward to a much better year next year. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.