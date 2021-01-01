MS 13 Police Commander recognized for service to Tabubil Township

There’s a lot of responsibility in policing – but there is greater duty for those who’re in command of officers in the police force.

For Lae’s Mobile Squad 13 Acting Commander, Sgt Tennyson Joseph, his professionalism, and dedication to his work speak volumes.

On Saturday, the community at Ok Tedi Limited in Tabubil bestowed upon him a traditional headdress as a sign of respect and honor, for his efforts.

The Acting Commander of MS13 and his men were deployed to Tabubil and Kiunga in August of this year.

According to a community leader, Henry Asekim, Sgt Tennyson Joseph, was praised for conducting a lot of awareness on law and order and drug and alcohol abuse, amongst others.

Lae’s mobile squad members have restored public confidence in the township under his leadership.

Henry Asekim says the community and OTML were pleased with the officers’ conduct.

This is the second time Sgt Tennyson Joseph and his men have received praise for their work.

On June 30th, Sgt Tennyson and his team received similar sentiments at Kainantu Eastern Highlands province for their efforts in ending weeks of fighting between two tribal clans.