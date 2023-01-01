By Cynthia Maku

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck East Sepik Province early this morning at around 4 with the epicenter said to be in the Chambri Lakes area in the Ambunti Drekirir District.

Homes were destroyed and many families affected. According to the East Sepik Provincial and Disaster Emergency Director Derek Warakai, rapid response teams in all 6 districts of the province are carrying out assessments.

According to the US Geological Survey the 7.0 magnitude earthquake depth was around 62.6km from the epicenter Chambri Lakes, 97 kilometres away from the provincial capital Wewak, with no tsunami warnings issued.

According to reports on ground the tremors were felt in all the 6 districts in the province.

Director for East Sepik Provincial Disaster Derek Warakai said the epicenter is believed to be located at Rosemary Village in Chambri. He said rapid response team in each district are currently doing assessments and will report back to the Provincial Disaster office for further actions to be taken. He said no major causalities or damages have been reported as yet.

Meanwhile Governor Allan Bird during the FM100 talkback show yesterday morning said, a mother and her son were injured at Karawari and had to be evacuated.