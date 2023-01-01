YOUTHS SURRENDER ILLEGAL WEAPONS

Hundreds of youths in Milne Bay turned up for a surrender ceremony, the work of the United Church’s Papua Islands Region supported by the Milne Bay Provincial Government.

It’s a program they hope to replicate in other crime hotspot areas of the province in an effort to take back Milne Bay.

The youth of crime hotspot West Fergusson in Esa’ala District must be credited with this coming forward to surrender, the day themed “We Are Sorry.”

Numerous previous attempts to get them to come out had failed and this time, through a crusade program in January this year by the United Church, they had decided to cooperate with the law for freedom.

They came forward with home-made guns, marijuana plants and home-brew making equipment that Police are processing.

33year old Andrew Loniko, commonly known as Andy Kelebi is a wanted man, a known gunmen in the infamous Tommy Baker gang- in a bold stand, he came out of hiding and led the youths to this ceremony at Mapamoiwa station on Saturday.

There to receive them was Milne Bay’s Provincial Police Commander chief inspector Benjamin Kua and Provincial Administration Ashan Numa.

Both informed the youth; they were extremely proud of the decision they had made to come forward.

Governor Gordon Wesley and Esa’ala MP Moses Maladina who supported the program were equally thankful to both the Church and youth for this great outcome, pledging their full support to youth to work on what’s next.

The Milne Bay Administration attended the occasion with sector heads to begin the process of offering youth productive ways out including those from the divisions of Commerce, Agriculture, Fisheries, Education, Lands & Physical Planning, Community Development and more, including the Office of Solicitor General and provincial lawyers to offer them advice.

The youth in this process, had asked for help with moving positively forward in terms of more youth-centered activities to empower them.

The program is a huge breakthrough they hope will also influence other areas in Milne Bay for the same.