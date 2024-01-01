56 WOMEN CERTIFIED IN FINANCIAL LITERACY TRAINING

56 women from Coastal Pipeline Landowner Women’s Association (CPLWA) located in Ramu Nickel Project received their certificates at Erima Primary School after completing their financial Literacy Training in the Astrolabe Bay LLG at Rai Coast District, in Madang Province recently.

The CPLWA commenced their training late last year which was conducted through a “Lukatim Graun Program” and funded in 2023 by Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Limited (RNML) CPLWA Marika Zone for its zone members.

Ramu NiCo Community Affairs Deputy General Manager Mr. Albert Tobe said RNML is pleased to see its CPLWA engaged in the financial literacy training for them to be equipped when using their royalty portions.

“This training also certify you all to be able to receive financial assistance from financial institutions to do small projects and I also appeal to banks to make lending requirements conducive for the small people ”, Tobe said in his address during the ceremony, .

The Financial Literacy Program Course Trainer Mrs. Jayanne Malai said Ramu NiCo royalty payment portions for Coastal Pipeline Landowner Women Association has been promoting and assisting the association to venture into Small and Medium Enterprise for years and now with the training that the women receive will boost them to manage and save profits to venture more into other business in the province.

“I would like to hear in the coming years after this graduation, that the women from the CPLWA will one time base their security money on their profit for other business ventures apart from depending too much on the royalty potion provided by RNML,” Malai said.

Ward Councilor for Ward 13 under Astrolabe Bay Rural Local Level Government Councilor Garry Kulonga said the trainings like this are very important for illiterate women in the village to be able to apply for financial assistance to grow them-selves and the certificates they received today is only a requirement for financial institutions and commend RNML CPLWA for their continuous progress.