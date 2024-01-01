YANGORU-SAUSSIA TAKING EDUCATION TO THE NEXT LEVEL

In consistent with its policy, ‘God First and Education Second’ the Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority (DDA) continued to invest in education going into the 12th year.

Local MP and Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru today announced the completion of a new 4-in-1 classroom at Mohonji Four Square Primary School in Negrie.

Minister Maru said: “I am very pleased with the completion of the very outstanding 4-in-1 classroom at Mohonji Four Square Primary School which was built by a very outstanding team and funded by the Yangoru-Saussia DDA. This classroom will be officially opened this month together with another 4-in-1 classroom at Kukawi Primary School.”

He further announced: “We will also be constructing a new 4-in-1 classroom at Boim-Sara Primary School and at Kumbuhun Primary School. We will also start on the new Tuonumbu Primary School next year while we finish off the new 4-in-1 classroom at Simbomie and build more staff houses and a 4-in-1 classroom at Numbo Primary School. We have also completed the 2-in-1 classroom at Saingi Primary School in the Sepik Plains.”

Meanwhile, Wingei Secondary School is gearing up with the new spike fence going up.