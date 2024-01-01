PNGDF RESPONDS TO OPPOSITION LEADER

The PNGDF recently responded to The Opposition Leader’s statement yesterday, calling the involvement of the force during the period of the vote of no confidence.

In a statement, the Minister for Defense, Dr. Billy Joseph assured that the force is neutral, providing necessary support to ensure Capital City’s security.

Dr. Joseph stated that branding off PNGDF assistance to Police during the Vote-of No-Confidence (VONC) period as ‘unnecessary and intimidating’ is misrepresentative.

He stated that the PNGDF engagement is a continuation of the callout made by the National Executive Council in its NEC Decision No. 4/2024 following the unprecedented events of January 10, this year to assist police restore and maintain order in the capital city.

The defense minister stressed that the experience of the dubbed Black Wednesday, shows that situations can turn very hostile in a matter of minutes.

He said PNGDF, as a law-and-order abiding organization and a State security agency, is simply supporting the National Capital District Police to provide security during the period of VONC.

It was noted that only 120 soldiers are engaged in this operation.

The defense Minister further stressed that PNGDF units, let alone the Long-Range Reconnaissance Unit, are not patrolling the streets nor stationed at the Loloata Camp or the Crown Plaza Camp.

As such, PNGDF preparation is to ensure situations do not escalate and all citizens continue their business in a safe and secure environment during the VONC period.