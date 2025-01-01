WELL KNOWN CRIMINAL KILLED

By Wasita Royal

A well-known criminal, Devete Taling, who police claim was responsible for numerous robberies and crimes in East New Britain, has been killed.

He passed away after a confrontation with people from the Raniolo community.

Kokopo Police Chief Neil Weiba told EMTV this morning.

“The big criminal is dead. He’s gone. He was the one causing all the hold-ups in Kokopo.”

According to police reports, on Sunday, March 23rd, Taling and six others, while under the influence of alcohol, set fire to three houses in Raniolo. This resulted in two people badly injured that led to a fight and his death.

“The community were tired of his crimes and they are fed up,” said Police Chief Weiba.

Police arrived and found the deceased and took him to the hospital morgue.

Chief Weiba said Taling was a dangerous criminal who had escaped from Kerevat prison in 2021. He had been on the run ever since.

“This man was a big danger to our community; he was involved in many robberies and other serious crimes that scared the people of Kokopo.” ,” he said.

He said that the full police report will be released later.