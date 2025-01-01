TSIAMALILI CLARIFIES, NICTA UNAWARE

In a statement following reports of Facebook being inaccessible in Papua New Guinea all throughout yesterday, Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr. alluded to the testing of innovative technology designed to regulate the use of Facebook and other online platforms.

The police minister highlighted that this is to mitigate hate speech, misinformation, pornography, and other detrimental content impacting Papua New Guinea.

“We are not attempting to suppress free speech or restrict our citizens from expressing their viewpoints,” Minister Tsiamalili stated.

“However, the unchecked proliferation of fake news, hate speech, pornography, child exploitation, and incitement to violence on platforms such as Facebook is unacceptable” he added.

His statement noted that the test was conducted under the framework of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2024, and was executed by the Government in partnership with the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC), the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA), and various internet service providers.

However, NICTA CEO Kila Gulo-Vui in a statement following this clarified that he was neither consulted nor involved in the testing referenced by the police minister.

He acknowledged that actions concerning the regulation of online platforms appear to be grounded in clear legal frameworks, such as Sections 14 to 18 of the Counter-Terrorism Act 2024 and the National Information and Communications Technology Act 2009 under Section 72, which requires NICTA operator licensees to cooperate with law enforcement authorities.

“Public confidence in our digital governance relies on transparency and consistency in how we approach online regulation. It is essential that all key stakeholders, including NICTA, law enforcement, telecommunications providers, and government agencies, collaborate closely to ensure that any actions taken are well-understood and properly executed,” Mr. Gulo-Vui stated.

Mr. Gulo-Vui noted that he will be addressing this matter with the Minister for ICT today to ensure NICTA’s role continues to align with the government’s broader policy objectives while fostering a cohesive and united approach to digital regulation.