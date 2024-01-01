POLICE REPORTS ONE WEEK OF NO TRIBAL FIGHTING THROUGHOUT ENGA PROVINCE

Photo attached shows Enga Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa (right) with the Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka in Wabag recently.

By: Mortimer Yangharry

Enga Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa confirmed no reports of tribal fighting during the past week throughout the province.

The police chief highlighted that from Sunday May 12- Sunday May 19, 2024, police in Enga Province reported no incidents of tribal fighting or related law and order issues throughout the six districts of Enga Province.

“There has been no tribal warfare anywhere in the province for a week now. Enga people are taking ownership of tribal Conflicts,” Yakasa said.

He mentioned that tribal leaders which includes local community leaders, ward councillors, LLG Presidents, educated elites, politicians and and church leaders alike have been actively involved to suppress tribal fighting in certain parts of the province.

“Noticing the destructing factor it has, and how much it is detrimental to the normacly of people’s co-exsistence with each other, you have taken ownership to suppress and discourage tribal conflict, and I have had a bit of fresh air for a week now and I wish to thank you all,” Yakasa said.

The former diplomat challenged the people and leaders for their continuous support as the new week begins.

“I have been doing my bit, and most importantly the people have listened and are cooperating well,” he said.

He expressed gratitude towards the general behavior of the people and urged all to work with the police to get Enga Province to where it is supposed to be.

For the past week, the districts of Wapenamanda, Wabag, Lagaip, Paiela-Pogera, Kandep and Kompiam Ambum have reported no incidents of tribal fights as the police continue to mediate and settle tribal fighting related law and order issues in certain parts of the province.