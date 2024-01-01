VONC MOTION SUBMITTED

The Alternate Government this morning submitted the motion of Vote of no Confidence for deliberation of the Private Business Committee (PBC).

When Notice paper is in order and follows the exact manner of the rules of introducing motions for a VONC, it is relayed by the PBC to the clerk of Parliament who will register it as an agenda to be considered the following sitting day of Parliament, which is usually on Thursdays.

The Alternate government in a press conference yesterday reiterated that this is all in the interest of the nation.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister James Marape in a recent statement said that he had indicated to the Opposition that it is going to be a two-week sitting, saying “so they have to get their act together, ensure no defects in this fresh motion, and it will be on notice for one week. Parliament will either maintain James Marape or install Rainbo Paita.”