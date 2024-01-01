A CALL TO RESPECT PUBLIC FUNDS

Pictured: TIPNG CEO Peter Aitsi (File Image)

Amidst the political tension Transparency International PNG calls on the Government to not use public funds to pay for political camps

Transparency International PNG emphasized that such costs should be paid for by each member of the Coalition and doing otherwise would be an abuse of official powers.

TIPNG also calls on the Ombudsman Commission to issue a notice to all Government Departments during this time of political horse trading to remain neutral.

TIPNG Chairman, Peter Aitsi noted that rather than informing us of their political numbers, leaders of political camps should issue clear statements on their development priorities and also communicate how they plan to tackle corruption

Mr. Aitsi stressed that the focus for the national integrity and law enforcement agencies during this time should be to protect and safeguard public funds, such as DSIP which belongs to the Constituents of an Electorate and not the MP, public funds must not be misused to garner political favor or loyalty.