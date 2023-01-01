VANIMO POWER STATION NOT DISRUPTED

Pictures have gone viral on Social Media including media platforms today that Vanimo PNG Power Station has been burned down with all assets.

However, PNG Power Chief Executive Officer Obed Batia released a statement this afternoon stating that Vanimo PNG Power station was saved by the officer’s quick response to putting out the fire using water carts.

CEO Batia’s stated that “PNG Power switched off the power station following an unfortunate fire incident that started from the PNG Defense Force Forward Base, which shares the boundary with the power station and the fire quickly spread to the power station yard.”

“With quick action from our team and assistance from Vanimo Forest Products, the fire was put out using water carts.”

“It could have been catastrophic but the quick action saved the power station and its fuel tanks.”

Since power station’s fuel tanks and assets were saved, they will be able to restore power for the people of Vanimo in the West Sepik Province.

“PNG Power Vanimo team is awaiting clearance from our safety team before starting up the generators to restore full power supply,” Batia said.

Mr Batia said the PNG power safety team will investigate the cause of the fire and recommend appropriate action to mitigate such happening in the future.