CHIEFS SIGNS SYDNEY ROOSTERS’ CONNOR WATSON

The PNG Chiefs have confirmed another major recruitment milestone, announcing Connor Watson as Signing 003 ahead of the club’s entry into the NRL in 2028.

Watson has signed a two-year deal covering the 2028 and 2029 seasons, becoming one of the key early acquisitions as the expansion club builds its inaugural roster.

A highly regarded and versatile NRL player, Watson brings extensive experience across multiple positions including hooker, lock and the halves. He has played at the elite level with the Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters and has also represented New South Wales in State of Origin football.

PNG Chiefs General Manager Football Michael Chammas said Watson’s professionalism and character made him a priority signing. He said Watson and his partner recently visited Papua New Guinea and were strongly drawn to the culture, people and the club’s long-term vision.

Chief Executive Officer Lorna McPherson said Watson embodies the type of player and person the organisation is building around, highlighting his leadership, composure and ability to connect with people.

She said each new signing is strengthening belief in the project as the Chiefs assemble a competitive squad for their debut season.

The club says Watson’s arrival marks another step in shaping a world-class program focused on performance, culture and long-term success.

The PNG Chiefs continue to build momentum as preparations intensify toward their historic NRL debut in 2028.