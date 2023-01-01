LDC EYES RESTOCKING OF BAIYER RANCH

By Cynthia Maku

The Livestock Development Corporation (LDC) has its eyes set on restocking the Baiyer Cattle Ranch in Western Highlands Province later this year says LDC Managing Director Terry Koim.

This comes after the conclusion of a 6-month-long land reclamation and boundary identification survey project that was initiated back in 2022.

Mr Koim, who is currently on site to oversee the final leg of the project on portions 156 and 157, stated that it was first initiated to reclaim state lease lands as directed by Prime Minister James Marape back in 2020.

He said the delay however was caused by many issues including the 2022 National General Elections, nevertheless the LDC is confident that they will progress this project further and achieve the aim to restock this cattle ranch which has been abandoned for more than 30 years.

He said now that the boundary project is nearing completion, LDC will be looking at rehabilitating the perimeter fence, staff houses, and to erect other ranch infrastructure including solar powered water and stockyard to commence restocking of the ranch.

LDC will be looking to work with local land owner companies, Mul Baiyer Lumusa DDA, and Western Highlands Provincial Government to partner with them in rehabilitating and restocking the ranch so that they take ownership of the business on the land right from the start.

LDC would invite other partners to come on- board in due course. The Title to the land remains under LDC and it would like to give confidence to the government to invite development partners to work with LDC to develop the Baiyer ranch land in the interest of the state.

The Managing Director reiterated that the Baiyer ranch under LDC which covers up to 2900 hectare has the potential to supply meat for the upper Highland’s region which includes Jiwaka, WHP, Enga, SHP and Hela Provinces. The ranch will be redeveloped as the cattle breeding and distribution center for the region, and also make some land available for rice and animal feed production besides other agri- business ventures.