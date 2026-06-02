LATTER-DAY SAINTS DEDICATE MISSIONARY CENTRE IN BOROKO

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted a dedication service for one of its training centres for volunteer missionaries at East Boroko, Port Moresby, last Sunday.

President of the Pacific Area of the Church, Elder Peter F. Meurs, officiated the program, saying all who come through the centre may find their sense of purpose to serve.

The Papua New Guinea Missionary Training Centre (MTC) is one of three similar smaller-sized facilities globally. Eleven larger Missionary Training Centres around the world provide language learning as well as preparation to share the gospel of Jesus Christ. Because of its unique size, the PNG MTC is able to cater to the specific needs of local young missionaries.

MTC Administrative Assistant, Raphael Puana, said the centre is a blessing to the people.

“The PNG MTC is truly a blessing to our people,” Puana said.

“It provides not only practical support for missionaries, but also strengthens their spiritual wellbeing. The opportunity to teach and learn in our native language helps missionaries feel more confident and prepared, and allows them to focus fully on their purpose as they serve in their respective missions.”