PNG CORE RENEWS COUNCIL

PNG CORE Councilors at recent Annual General Meeting (From Left to Right) Kepas Wali, Leon Buskens, Richard Kassman (Senior Vice President), Maygen Turliu, Anthony Smaré (President), Karo Maha-Lelai, Assik Tommy Tomscoll (Vice President), Stanley Komunt, Mark McMonagle and Hitesh Lal.

The Papua New Guinea Chamber of Resources & Energy (CORE) has renewed its council with two new female councilors added to the team at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently.

President Anthony Smaré expressed thanks to the contributions and leadership of outgoing councilors and executive’s VP Philip Samar and Councilor Andrew Harris (Deloitte) representing service members.

“Both Philip and Andrew have made a tremendous contribution to the council in their tenure over the last five years, and we are very grateful for their leadership, wisdom and expertise they have provided to CORE. Thankfully they will still remain involved as alternates to their company’s reps on the Council and we look forward to their continued involvement and support,” said Mr. Smaré

Chief Operating Officer of PNG CORE Pansy Taueni-Sialis, expressed confidence in the newly elected Council members, highlighting their collective expertise as crucial for the organization’s future, particularly as the resources sector gears up for key economic developments.

“The Council is instrumental in guiding PNG CORE as we address issues that matter most to our members,” said Taueni-Sialis.

“CORE management extend our gratitude to the outgoing Councilors, former Vice President Philip Samar and Councilor Andrew Harris, for their invaluable contributions and wish them nothing but success.” Taueni-Sialis also welcomed the newly elected Councilors, underscoring the positive momentum under the leadership of re-elected President Anthony Smaré.

“We have seen significant advancements, especially in our partnerships with stakeholders across the private and public sectors, as well as our bilateral and multilateral partners. This progress has elevated PNG CORE’s profile both domestically and internationally.”

“We are excited and inspired by the opportunity to collaborate with these leaders, whose expertise and fresh perspectives will undoubtedly enrich our work and drive the industry forward,” Taueni-Sialis added.