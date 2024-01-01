USAID AND IOM DELIVERED AID TO DISASTER AFFECTED COMMUNITIES IN EAST SEPIK

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), working in partnership with the National Disaster Centre (NDC) and East Sepik Provincial Disaster Centre (PDC) is delivering aid to communities affected by the recent earthquake and flooding in the East Sepik province.

Since Papua New Guinea is prone to natural hazards including earthquake, flooding, and landslides, IOM, prepositions relief supplies in disaster-prone and strategic locations throughout the country to enable a quick and efficient response in times of disaster.

IOM prepared 300 shelter kits and 200 Non-Food Item (NFI) kits in Wewak before East Sepik province was hit by the earthquake and flooding. These kits includes buckets with lids, Jerry cans, soap, water treatment tablets, and solar lights, were made available through the financial assistance of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA).

Following an official request for international humanitarian assistance, IOM has worked closely with the NDC and local authorities to immediately release prepositioned NFIs and shelter repair tool kits for distribution to vulnerable and disaster-affected communities, especially women, persons living with disability, old persons, and internally displaced persons. NFIs have been transported to the Forward Operating Bases at Yambi Station (Wosera-Gawi District) and Angoram District for distribution.

IOM has also deployed its technical staff from Port Moresby and Kiunga to East Sepik, to support local authorities in planning and deploying assessment and relief supplies.

The USAID-BHA team is on the ground together with IOM, visiting affected communities, and coordinating with the local authorities to enhance the response.

“At this critical hour, IOM teams on the ground in affected areas of the East Sepik province are working side by side with our NDC and PDC partners. With the support of our donor and partner USAID-BHA, IOM has promptly and without delay launched its response efforts to bring relief and protection to those affected,” said Serhan Aktoprak, IOM Papua New Guinea Chief of Mission.

Funded by the USAID-BHA, IOM’s initial response to earthquake- and flood-affected communities will directly benefit up to 2,500 people in East Sepik province.