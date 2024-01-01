CHIEF SECRETARY POMALEU SAYS NO EXTRA PUBLIC HOLIDAY

Chief Secretary to the Government, Ivan Pomaleu, has confirmed that there is no extra public holiday for tomorrow, 2nd of April 2024.

“As far as official records go, Tuesday 02 April 2024 is a normal working day,” Pomaleu said.

Mr Pomaleu made this statement following a fake National Gazette that is circulating on the social media.

“We must be responsible for the information we release even on Fools Day. Any day lost for work represents costs to businesses and government. Those who are responsible for putting out this fake gazette must take responsibility for causing any confusion.”

Chief Secretary said that while care is taken to protect the processes of government, this is a fake national gazette. The Government House, the Government Printer, the National Executive Council Secretariat, and his office have all denied having anything to do with this fake national gazette.

He warned that those who are responsible for circulating such misleading information, if caught, will be penalized.