UPNG RECIEVES DONATION OF TWO NEW BUSSES

The University of Papua New Guinea last week received two buses as donation from the National Gaming Control Board (NGCB).

“The donation is part of NGCB’s ‘give back program’ ongoing commitment to supporting education and community development,” said Chief Operating officer for NGCB, Paul Ketombing.

“We are proud to partner with University of Papua New Guinea to provide these buses, which we believe will enhance the educational experience of students and contribute to the growth of the university community,” Ketombing added.

The handing over of the keys to the busses, a 25 seater coaster bus and a 15 seater HiAce took place at Badili Showroom, Port Moresby.

Thanking NGCB on behalf of the university was UPNG Acting Registrar Mr. Roboam Kakap, who expressed that the generous donation would serve the transporting needs of both the stuff and students.

“Our focus is to ensure smooth flow of university’s day to day operation and with this timely donation will certainly help us achieve our key result areas and continue to deliver quality education, research, and service to Papua New Guinea and the Pacific,” Kakap said.

The acting registrar made mention that the 25-seater coaster bus will be used by students and the 15 -seater HiAce bus will be used by School of Humanities and Social Sciences.