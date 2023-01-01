LEADERSHIP STARTS AT HOME

The level of leadership each man poses at home determines the future, development and reduction of social issues in the society.

Prime Minister James Marape emphasized on men to take up leadership roles starting at home during the Digicel Men of Honour award recently after listening to participants sharing their stories at the APEC Haus.

“It starts with you; it starts with me. Be a ‘man-of-honour’, and this will have a cascading effect of good, positive influence right around us throughout the length and breadth of our country,” PM Marape said.

“The easiest contribution every son of Papua New Guinea can make to our country is to be a good leader at home in the first instance,” he added.

Prime Minister Marape further urged men to be a responsible leader by looking after their families.

“The real man you are is the person in your home, in front of your wife, in front of your daughter, in front of your son. That is the man you are,” he said.

“I long for the day when every man in our country is not abusing his spouse and exercises good leadership at his home,” said PM Marape.

PM Marape said if every man in PNG did this, many of the country’s social problems would be solved, without the need for intervention by law-enforcement agencies.