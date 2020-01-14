UOG Sets New Parameters for 2020 and Beyond

The Council and Management of the University of Goroka ( UOG) are currently on a 4 day retreat before the school year commences.

A first of its kind, the 4 day conversation will see the University management and Council in deep discussion of common issues and challenges that the University is facing.

Understanding the different styles of leadership, what makes effective leadership and how they can move forward this year, is their key priority.

UOG Chancellor, Joseph Sukwianomb says, ” UOG is one of the building blocks of the nation. 2020 will set new parameters.”

Sukwianomb says, ” Before the academic year starts we need to be prepared mentally, psychologically but also in readiness for the new era in 2020 for us to move forward.”

Sukwianomb added, ” Some of the common issues and challenges that they wish to address rest duly on the quality and standard of education.

He says, ” Many students going into University are not prepared well through the system.”

Day one ended with presentations about UOG using the SWOT ( Strengths, Weaknesses, Oppotunities & Threats) framework as a guide to understand where they are at to better push UOG’s progress forward.

