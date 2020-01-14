With confusion surrounding the student Higher Education Loan Program, Prime Minister James Marape has clarified that the Tertiary Education Scholarship Assistance Scheme (TESAS) will remain while the Higher Education Loan Program is a fall back for students who are not able to afford full tertiary tuition fees.

The Prime Minister said this during a routine visit to the Immigration and Citizenship Authority office yesterday.

“Our HECAS and the AES programs will continue for students who have academically performed as an incentive for them to do well”

“These two facilities will still run in our universities and colleges” he said

However, the Prime Minister also said that the loan program is available for students who need a loan and it is not compulsory for every student to apply.

“Student HELP program is not compulsory, it is a facility we are setting up for students who need help the most”

“The majority that are not able to enjoy funding from HECAS and AES, the fall back is the HELP program” he said.

He further stated that the HELP program is meant to take the burden of tertiary tuition fees from parents and the student can repay during the course of their lifetime.

The Prime Minister says a media statement will be released to provide more clarity on this matter.

By Pamela Barara – Cadet Reporter – EMTV – Port Moresby