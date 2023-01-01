TUITION FEE SUBSIDY FOR CENTRAL PROVINCE STUDENTS

In the interest of investing in human capital, the Central Province Government presented tuition fee support for two thousand plus of its students in 79 different tertiary institutions.

The cheque was presented by the Central Province Governor, Rufina Peter, who stressed that education was very important.

A cheque of K3, 456,050 was presented to be released to various tertiary institutions for a total of 2, 913 students under the Central Province Government.

With the provincial government’s theme being “Investing in Human Capital Drive Change” Governor Peter expressed this initiative’s importance.

She added that the funding initiative is just a start and that over time, student’s performance in their respective institutions and fields will be taken into careful consideration.

The total funding is shared in line with 3 categories; Category 1, Universities, of which 624 students will be assisted with K748, 800; Category 2, Colleges of which includes 1, 064 students to K1, 276,800 and K1, 430,450 for 1, 225 students in Skills Training Institutes.

IT Manager, for the Central Province Governor’s office, Paul Senkai, who took lead in collecting data for the funding initiative highlighted an issue that had caused a delay in the program being rolled out sooner.

Meanwhile the governor assured that currently, each student would be assisted with K1, 200, of which the government hope will increase overtime.