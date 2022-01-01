TSAKA SWORN IN AS ENGA PROCUREMENT CHAIRMAN

Acting Enga Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka has been sworn in as the Chairman of the Enga Provincial Procurement Commission this morning in Port Moresby.

With major building infrastructural projects, civil infrastructural developments and associated impact projects going on in the province, with others coming up, it was essential that a chairman of the board was in place to administer all the procurement processes after the unfortunate demise of former longest serving administrator the late Dr.Samson Amean.

Present to witness the swearing in was the Chief Executive Officer of the National Procurement Commission (NPC) Simon Bole and the NPC Board Secretary Wesley Dickson.

Provincial Procurement Committees are Committees established under the National Procurement Act with a threshold limit to award contracts from K1 million to K10 million.

Any contract above the threshold of K10 million is taken care of by the National Procurement Commission.

Tsaka was officially sworn into office at the National Procurement Commission (NPC) Headquarters facilitated by lawyer Charles Kaki.

Tsaka will serve this important office to continue work from where his predecessor the late Dr Amean initiated and facilitate new developmental projects in the province.