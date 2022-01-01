TSAKA SPEARHEADING PEACE PROCESS IN ENGA PROVINCE

Acting Enga Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka is committed and positive in putting an end to ongoing tribal fights in some parts of the province by working closely with the churches and their members/congregation.

The Enga Provincial Administration has already tasked the Provincial Sports Coordinator Mr Jonah McKay to organize village tournaments in each of the major tribes surrounding the provincial capital, Wabag Town with games progressing into their final rounds respectively.

Yesterday, the Seventh Day Adventist Church members throughout the province gathered in Wabag Town and held a peaceful march around the areas within the vicinity of the town chanting and singing in unison about ending tribal fight in the province.

The present scenario of ongoing tribal conflicts include the ongoing bloodshed in the Kompiam Ambum Electorate due to election related violence that has claimed more than 100 lives and properties worth hundreds of millions of kina destroyed is a great concern that needs immediate round table discussions by political leaders from both sides to come together and talk.

The ongoing tribal fight in the resource rich Porgera Valley has reached a ceasefire when local MP Maso Karipe visited the warring tribes but situation on the ground is still tense.

The Upper Lai area near the electoral border of Lagaip and Wabag is experiencing tribal fights due to the spillover of what is claimed to be the Kompiam Ambum political warfare.

Some parts of Laiagam near Pilikambi Secondary School are negotiating for ceasefire.

Major tribes living in the Surinki LLG area of the newly created Lagaip Open Electorate have negotiated for ceasefire initiated by local leaders in the likes of local entrepreneur and businessman Yalson Kome and Acting Surinki LLG President Douglas Tamarua.

Tsaka is adamant and confident to bring back normalcy into villages and communities affected by the devastating effects of tribal fight.

Veteran Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas has publicly announced that he will be talking to the people and warring factions to lay down their arms and negotiate for peace.

EMTV News confirmed that Ipatas will host this first break through public gathering this week Friday at the Aipus Johnson Siki Oval just outside of Wabag Town as efforts are tirelessly put in to curb the devastating effects of tribal fighting.