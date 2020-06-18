Touch Football PNG Affiliates will resume competitions beginning on Sunday.

POM Corporate Touch will be hoping to resume their season this Sunday at the Murray Barracks Oval.

Before they start, they will be required to provide Protocols on how they will manage their competition and provide a master team list of all clubs.

The Touch Rugby National Championships has been called off and has been rescheduled to be held next year in 2021.

Annual Affiliates for the 2021season is open until the 15th of December.