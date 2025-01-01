TONDOP CONFIRMS TWO DEATHS AND K1 MILLION NPL EQUIPMENT SET ON FIRE

The Enga State of emergency Controller Joseph Tondop, has confirmed the deaths of two illegal miners (IMs) in Porgera open pit mine over the weekend.

Tondop who is also the Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police and Highlands Western Command said the cause of their deaths is unclear at this point.

He said the two deceaseds were believed to be from the Sakar clan of Laiagam.

Following the incident, Acting ACP Tondop explained that the illegal miners were chased from the mine pit by State Security Forces into Kulapi.

Acting ACP Tondop further emphasized that due to fog cover, the situation quickly escalated resulting in the destruction of NPL or New Porgera Limited company equipment valued at over K1 million which was set on fire.

Tondop said the SOE Investigative Task Force members under the Command of Senior Inspector Mack Anema are instructed to investigate the events leading up to the deaths and other incidents.

Tondop said that the open pit is a restricted area and nobody is permitted anywhere inside, unless authorized by NPL.

He warned that anyone entering the open pit and found dead is considered as FREE DEATH under the clause D ‘ILLEGAL MINING’ Emergency Peace Agreement (EPA) signed earlier this year.

He affirmed that a police Mobile Squad from Mt Hagen was flown to Porgera yesterday while Port Moresby squad will travel today to support and restore normalcy in the province.