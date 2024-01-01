THREE OFFICERS PROMOTED WITH NEW POSTINGS BY DEFENCE COUCIL.

Pictured: (L-R) CO 1RPIR Lt-Col Ezron Dekaetavara, Defense Minister Dr. Billy Joseph, Lae Area Commandant Captain (Navy) Alexson Hanema and PNGDF new Chief of Personnel Colonel Rodney Yahamani after the promotion at Force Conference Room Murray Barracks Headquarters in Port Moresby.

The Defense Council in a special ceremony recently, successfully promoted three Officers with new appointments.

Defense Council led by Defense Minister, Dr. Billy Joseph promoted three officers respectively with new postings. The newly promoted officers are Captain (Navy) Alexson Hanema promoted and confirmed as Lae Area Commandant, Colonel Rodney Yahamani promoted and appointed as the PNGDF Chief of Personnel and Lieutenant-Colonel Ezron Dekaetavara being promoted and posted as the new Commanding Officer for First Royal Pacific Island Regiment.

The trio, bring with them a distinguished wealth of military and academic knowledge they acquired within the country and abroad. Captain (Navy) Hanema hails from Okapa, Eastern Highlands Province and is a graduate of The Royal Military College in Duntroon, Australia. He has served on various appointments within the force and acquired a good wealth of experience and educational qualifications over time. He also holds an Arts Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies in US, A Masters degree in Maritime Policy from Wollongong University Australia and a Masters in Military Science Strategic Studies at National University of China.

Colonel Rodney Yahamani hails from Baimuru in the Yangoru Saussia District in the East Sepik Province and is a graduate of The PNG Defense Academy. He has been serving in the force on various appointments and has gained more experience over time. His last posting was being the Director – Legal Services of PNGDF. Colonel Yahamani holds a Master’s degree in Law and also has a Masters in Strategic Studies from the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

Lieutenant Colonel Ezron Dekaetavara hails from Teop Island in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and is a graduate of Waiouri Cadet School of New Zealand. Throughout his 25 years of service, he has served in various appointments with in the force. This had gained him more experiences over time. Lieutenant Colonel Ezron Dekaetavara has also attended both Military and Civil Courses in the country and abroad. Recently he successfully completed his Staff College in Australian.

The Defense Minister, Dr. Billy Joseph, after promoting them, acknowledged their promotion and thanked their families for their support towards them.

“To the three promoted officers, I would like to say thank you to your service to the country and also to your family who supported you through good times and bad times. On behalf of the Government, I congratulate you all,” he said.

The minister also thanked the Australian Defense Force, New Zealand, US and other bilateral Defense partners that support PNGDF and is looking forward in working together with them hand in hand.