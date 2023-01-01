THE VISIT TO DISASTER AREAS ALONG THE BUKAWA COASTLINE

By Gladys Kila

Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen has visited several villages along the Bukawa coastline that have been critically affected by the continuous rainfall in Morobe province last week.

The continuous rainfall resulted in the destruction of food crops, gardens, properties, and houses.

The first village Mr. Pelgen visited was Boac village, however due to strong winds the MP was unable to visit Buang, Weduru and Busong.

Mr. Pelgen said, he will see the extent of the damage and from there an assessment report will be done to determine how best they can attend to each of the areas affected.

After the assessments are done, they will present the report to Provincial disaster office and the Morobe provincial government, who are the relevant authorities.

Pelgen added that the NDDA will assist in building infrastructure such as the gabion baskets to support the river banks to control the flood and waterways.

MP Pelgen highlighted that, the people must understand that, damages that have occurred have been caused by nature and it is something they have no control over.

Meanwhile to fulfil his commitment in August, Mr. Pelgen brought pregnancy kits and basic medicine to Boac health centre.

The pregnancy kits included, medicine, hand gloves, sanitation pads , baby wipes, baby napkins, sterilizer and soap amongst other items that will assist in child birth.