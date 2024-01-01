STUDENTS CLEAN KIUNGA TOWN

By Jim John

Over 100 students from the Kiunga Technical Vocational Education and Training (KTVET) in North Fly, Western Province participated in rubbish collection around the town area this morning.

Both the students taking Trade courses and Flexible Open Distance Education (FODE) studies walked the street and collected the rubbish lying on the ground.

Their participation is an awareness to the general public in Kiunga town to stop littering.

Littering has been a main problem in Kiunga town, where people have been urged to throw rubbish at bins provided in the town area.

Spokesperson Joe Sekepe says maintaining cleanliness in town is important as it can reduce public health risks.

He further stated that the students have taken this initiative to clean the town also as a contribution to preparations for weeklong PNG FOR CHRIST evangelistic meeting in Kiunga town commencing this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Adventist Churches in North Fly have also fully participated in a cleanathon around the town since last week.

This community service work demonstrated health and hygiene practices as well as embrace public safety in Kiunga town.