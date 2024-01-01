Awareness Breaking News Culture Food Health Highlands International Islands Life Momase News Papua New Guinea Shopping Southern Tech Travel World

STUDENTS CLEAN KIUNGA TOWN

by Natasha Ovoi0327

By Jim John

Over 100 students from the Kiunga Technical Vocational Education and Training (KTVET) in North Fly, Western Province participated in rubbish collection around the town area this morning.

Both the students taking Trade courses and Flexible Open Distance Education (FODE) studies walked the street and collected the rubbish lying on the ground.

Their participation is an awareness to the general public in Kiunga town to stop littering.

Littering has been a main problem in Kiunga town, where people have been urged to throw rubbish at bins provided in the town area.

Spokesperson Joe Sekepe says maintaining cleanliness in town is important as it can reduce public health risks.

He further stated that the students have taken this initiative to clean the town also as a contribution to preparations for weeklong PNG FOR CHRIST evangelistic meeting in Kiunga town commencing this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Adventist Churches in North Fly have also fully participated in a cleanathon around the town since last week.

This community service work demonstrated health and hygiene practices as well as embrace public safety in Kiunga town.

Related posts

Prosecutor to announce decision in Cincinnati Zoo gorilla case

EMTV Online

Namah-Corruption at The Helm Of Public Service Housing Scheme Termination

EMTV Online

Micah: Easy Pay System to be done away with

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!