SPIRITUAL PROGRAM ENDS WITH FIVE FEMALE INMATES BAPTIZED

Welcoming on the month of April, five female inmates were baptized, at the Female Wing of Bomana Prison, Port Moresby, on Saturday.

The Baptism program was the highlight of a three evening fellowship meeting that was held at the Female Wing field as an initiative under the Bomana prison’s Spiritual Department, with the assistance of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church. The theme being: “God’s End Time Message for His People”, led on by SDA Church Pastor Kembol Kep. This was made mention by Female Wing’s Spiritual Coordinator, CS Corporal Sweli Mihute in her closing remarks.

The fellowship program that took place on the 29th to the 31st of March, Mihute said, was the first of two such meetings the Bomana Prison Administration approved for the Spiritual Department for both the male and female inmates.

Correctional Service Acting Goal Commander, Dimond Gah, in his remarks on the fellowship program’s initial opening said the involvement of Spiritual Programs as part of rehabilitation for male and female inmates has seen many positive outcomes over the years.

He said in the last 12 years, Bomana Prison had not experienced any massive breakouts, adding that as an answered prayer for many, the government had in the recent years embraced three ways in which an inmate could receive an early release. The first being Parole, the second being release of prisoners on licence, and third being release on power of mercy, on which case Prisoners sentenced the death penalty were given the life in prison sentence instead.

With this spiritual program being led by the female inmates, Spiritual Coordinator Mihute said the Bomana male inmates will spearhead the second approved program. Seventh Day Adventist Church is one of the churches that work alongside the CS department to carry out the Spiritual aspect of Prison Rehabilitation. The five female inmates baptized will be registered as church members under the Bomana Servant Day Adventist Church.