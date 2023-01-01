SOUTH AFRICA CHAMPIONS OF RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Following weeks of hectic competition, commitment, team work and outright love for rugby the Rugby World Competition has finally concluded with South Africa as the last men standing.

South Africa Beat New Zealand 12 points to 11.

An undeniable spectacle was the match between the Springboks and the New Zealand All Blacks as both teams battled to the finish with South Africa taking home the cup thanks to a point advantage.

Notable players for the match was Handre Pollard who scored all 12 points for the South Africa team, and of course the player of the match back rower Pieta Steph-du Toit with his impressive defense resulting in a record 28 tackles.

With more to celebrate about for the Springboks being the defending champions for 2023, this win has made South Africa the first men’s team to win the Rugby World Cup for the 4th time.

South Africa claimed the Rugby World Cup Championship Title in 1995, 2007, 2019 and now, 2023.

A replay to this must-see match will be on EMTV at 9pm.