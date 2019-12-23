Chinese Support NCD Police

The PNG Fujian Association this afternoon donated K20 000 worth of food rations to the NCD Police to assist in their Christmas-New Year operations.

The support is in response to an appeal by the Metropolitan Superindant, Perou N’Dranou last month.

Met. Sup. N’Dranou thanked the association for the generous donation, saying government assistant was not enough to carry out the operation to completion.

“The police cannot do it alone, so thank you Fujian Association for your donation”, he said.

He added that Police are doing as much as they can to ensure peace between locals and expatriates doing business in the country.

The NCD Police Christmas- New Year Operation commenced last month, ending its first phase yesterday.

The operation will continue well into the beginning of 2020 with its second and third phase.

The Director of Relations for the PNG Fujian Association, Zovin Yan, said the association is proud to assist the police in keeping the city this festive season and appreciate their effort towards doing so.

“We will continue to assist the police”, he said.

The association donated K20 000 worth of biscuits, powdered milk, teabags, sugar and noodles to the policemen on duty.

By Natasha Ovoi, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby