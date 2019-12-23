28.2 C
Port Moresby
December 24, 2019

News Southern

Chinese Support NCD Police

by EMTV Online239

The PNG Fujian Association this afternoon donated K20 000 worth of food rations to the NCD Police to assist in their Christmas-New Year operations.

The support is in response to an appeal by the Metropolitan Superindant, Perou N’Dranou last month.

Met. Sup. N’Dranou thanked the association for the generous donation, saying government assistant was not enough to carry out the operation to completion.

“The police cannot do it alone, so thank you Fujian Association for your donation”, he said.

He added that Police are doing as much as they can to ensure peace between locals and expatriates doing business in the country.

The NCD Police Christmas- New Year Operation commenced last month, ending its first phase yesterday.

The operation will continue well into the beginning of 2020 with its second and third phase.

The Director of Relations for the PNG Fujian Association, Zovin Yan, said the association is proud to assist the police in keeping the city this festive season and appreciate their effort towards doing so.

“We will continue to assist the police”, he said.

The association donated K20 000 worth of biscuits, powdered milk, teabags, sugar and noodles to the policemen on duty.

By Natasha Ovoi, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Pacific private sector could benefit from EA

EMTV Online

78 Pass Out from Legal Training Institute

EMTV Online

PNG Biomass Developing Tree Plantations to Provide Renewable Power Source

Helen Sea

About Us

EMTV Logo

EMTV is Papua New Guinea’s oldest and largest television station and has been the country’s window to the world for over three decades. EMTV offers a free-to-air, general entertainment television channel and provides one of the most respected and trusted sources of news and information in the country today.

error: Content is protected !!