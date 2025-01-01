Awareness Business Business PNG Education Entertainment Finance International Life News News Bulletin Pacific Papua New Guinea Programs Southern Tech Travel

KOKI PRIMARY SCHOOL RECEIVE SUPPORT FROM BSP CAPITAL

by Lorraine Jimal

Koki Primary School in the National Capital District has received computers, a printer, a month’s worth of internet data, and two tanks from BSP Capital, a subsidiary of BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP).

These contributions address two key focus areas, Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH) and Digital Inclusiveness, benefiting over 1,300 students.

Receiving the donation, Koki Primary School Head Teacher, Emleen Sioni, expressed her gratitude, calling it “a timely blessing” and acknowledged BSP for the donation to the school.

BSP Capital’s Senior Portfolio Manager, Abigail Pepson, while highlighting the impact of the donation, emphasized on the need for clean water and digital learning tools to create a more conducive learning environment.

She further explained the importance of digital resources in modern education.

 “Computers will enhance students’ digital literacy and support online research. Additionally, they will assist teachers in preparing learning materials, which is currently done by hand.”

BSP Capital’s Portfolio Manager and Community Project Manager, Darren Terupo, reiterated BSP’s commitment to education.  

“We recognize that many schools nationwide lack basic services, and teachers often go the extra mile to provide quality education despite these challenges. This donation is our way of supporting both students and teachers in their journey toward a better future,” Terupo said.

