PRIME MINISTER MARAPE ON DISTRICT PLANS

Prime Minister James Marape has reiterated the importance of district plans for the development and effective delivery of services to each district.

He said these plans play a crucial role in ensuring that districts receive the necessary attention and resources for growth and progress.

The Prime Minister made these remarks on Friday during the launch of three District Development Authority (DDA) projects, including the commissioning of the SDA Primary School, the Youth Empowerment Program, and Wau-Waria District Development Plan 2023-2027 in Wau Town, Morobe Province.

He said five-year district development plans are crucial for ensuring that district levels receive the funding and resources they need to thrive.

“Each district, including Wau-Waira, every year receives a minimum of over K20 million directly from the national budget. Districts should target key development focuses of their districts,” Marape stated

“That’s a minimum of K100 million in five years – an allocation trend that is unmatched at any time, since 1975. To ensure all districts and provinces achieve results, we will clearly demarcate what districts do from provinces. We will also set up a national monitoring authority to ensure funds we are delivering are to the expectations of the MTDP 4,” Prime Minister Marape said,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Marape said to ensure accountability and compliance is in place, the Pangu-led Government and its coalition partners are stepping up anti-corruption measures including the now increased penalty of suspension of MPs from three years to five years, and the set-up of Independent Commission Against Corruption to deal with corruption.

“It’s important for the government to prioritize the well-being and progress of all districts, and I’m glad this government recognizes this. By prioritizing district-level development, our government can address the specific needs and challenges of each district, fostering inclusive and sustainable growth,” said Prime Minister Marape.

In reaffirming the vitality of district plans, Prime Minister Marape said the Wau-Waria District development plan shows an important blueprint of what priorities should be achieved, further outlining PNG Government’s commitment to an inclusive and sustainable development.

He further urged the people of Wau-Waria to work closely with their Member Hon Marsh Narewec to implement the plan.

Prime Minister Marape said he hoped that putting in place a plan would lead to effective implementation and positive outcomes for the people of Wau-Waria.

The Prime Minister commended the new Member Marsh Narewec for his efforts in developing his district.

“The government looks forward to supporting him for his district. On the occasion, the National Government has passed K2 million for Wau Hospital and another K5 million for the District’s infrastructure,” he said.