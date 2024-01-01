PRIME MINISTER JAMES MARAPE’S EASTER MESSAGE

“Easter is a time of Forgiveness and Repentance.

“It is a time for all Christians to remember our Lord Jesus Christ, who was crucified and died on the cross for the gift of salvation to mankind.

“As we reflect on this as Christians, we must forgive those who have wronged us as we walk the path of our life’s journey. For the forgiven, we must repent and not repeat the same wrongs of our past.

“In everything we do, including this Easter, we must commit ourselves to celebrate our Lord’s victory over death, as, very soon, He is coming back to give those who follow His Word, eternal life. This eternal life will go only to those who love and forgive others as Christ Himself forgives us of our many wrongdoings.

“Papua New Guinea, as a Christian nation, must have practicing Christians who demonstrate love, forgiveness, compassion and care for each other, even in the face of hostilities and adversities.

“This is the national character we need to embrace and develop. If we ground our people in love, forgiveness and compassion, we will move closer toward properly unifying ourselves as a nation of a Thousand Tribes.

“To practice love, forgiveness and compassion means respecting each other’s rights; it means respecting the Rule of Law and abiding by the law. These are easy acts to do and cost nothing for the doer, yet achieves great results for our society as we learn to live with each other.

“This Easter, I remind us all of the core values of Christianity that the Easter occasion comes around every year to return our attention to. Let us not just adopt Christianity but live as Christians.

“Whilst Government has full responsibility to make our country better physically, we must work on bettering ourselves mentally and emotionally. Our individual characters shape Papua New Guinea in a much deeper way. “When we change our attitude and the way we think and do things, we shift our country into one of peace, tolerance and respect for people – a place of peace and prosperity. Only then can we triumph as a nation.

“At this point, we continue to have our own fair share of challenges, like every other country on Earth. Unemployment, under-development and lawlessness are our biggest challenges at the moment.

“Your government continues to do its utmost best to assist all of you in all parts of our country, including Special Region of Bougainville.

“You must also do your part by being forgiving and repent of all wrongdoings, and pledge to not wrong to each other again. Learn to live and work with each other.

“As Easter dawns on us, may the joy of Christ’s resurrection fill your hearts with hope, renewal, and blessings. Let us reflect on the message of love, forgiveness, and unity that Jesus brought to the world, and may it inspire us to embrace one another with kindness and compassion.

“Blessed Easter to you, my people of Papua New Guinea.

“I also share special blessings to all our guests from overseas who are in PNG this Easter. The only eternal God whose Son Jesus Christ died in Israel in year 31 AD loves you too as Papua New Guinea loves you.

“I wish you all a blessed Easter filled with peace and joy,” Prime Minister James Marape stated.